Corstens stable dominates VOBIS Gold Rush

Talented filly Thrillster has held off a late lunge from stablemate Really Swish in a one-two finish for co-trainers Leon and Troy Corstens in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush.

The VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) for two-year-olds was richest race on Saturday's Bendigo program and was pinpointed by the Corstens stable as an ideal option for Thrillster and Really Swish.

Thrillster had been placed in a 1200m Listed race at Moonee Valley in her only start last month while the colt Really Swish had raced twice previously, including a fast-finishing second in his most recent start in Adelaide.

With Noel Callow aboard, Thrillster ($11) tracked up behind a wall of horses in the lead coming to the home turn and then the filly sprinted to hit the front passing the 100m.

Really Swish, who was sent out the $4.40 favourite, really warmed to the task late but the winning post came too soon for him, with Thrillster lasting to win by a nose.

The Lindsay Park-trained debutant Dalswinton ($16) grabbed third, another 1-3/4 lengths away.

"They have both gone extra well," co-trainer Leon Corstens said.

"I think the colt (Really Swish) might have been a bit stiff. He got back a bit further than maybe anticipated but I thought the filly looked terrific. And I thought in the last month she had really grown.

"She'll be a lovely three-year-old. They both will be."

Corstens hopes Thrillster can develop into a Thousand Guineas contender next season.

"We had Starspangledbanner and I think he deserves to get a really good horse," Corstens said.

"He was a very good horse himself. Hopefully she will go on, and I thought she would be a Guineas filly later on."