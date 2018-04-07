Import Harrison gets first Australian win

Imported stayer Harrison has landed his first Australian win over 2400m at Bendigo.

Harrison Harrison has claimed his first Australian win with victory over 2400m at Bendigo.

Having his third Australian start in Saturday's Macedon Lodge Handicap, Harrison was sent out the $2.15 favourite and the last-start Mornington Cup runner-up did not disappoint.

After sitting outside the leader Multitude, Harrison took over at the top of the home straight under jockey Luke Currie and had 1-1/4 lengths to spare on the line over runner-up Brimham Rocks ($6.50).

Gallic Chieftain ($5) was the same margin away third.

Harrison is part of prominent owner Lloyd Williams' team of horses and part-owner Nick Williams was unsure whether the five-year-old would continue this campaign or be turned out for the spring.

"He probably had a little bit on those horses and Luke gave him a nice ride," Nick Williams said.

"He got the job done in, I suppose, a workmanlike manner.

"He's a promising horse. It's his first preparation here in Australia and I think it's onwards and upwards from there."

Currie believes the win was easier than it might have appeared, saying Harrison was still raw and had a good look around after hitting the front a long way out.