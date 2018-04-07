Shamurt too good for plunge horse

Trainer Tony Gollan's confidence his filly Shamurt could beat plunge horse Cuddle Me Tight has proved correct at Toowoomba.
Cuddle Me Tight, a first starter by sire Love Conquers All, was as short as $1.60 in pre-post betting markets before settling at $2 for the Spirit Of Boom two-year-old race (1100m) on Saturday.
After sharing the lead to the home turn, Cuddle Me tight kicked clear but could not hold off Shamurt ($2.80), who ran her down by a neck.
The Palms ($10) battled on to be third 4-1/4 lengths back.
Gollan has a good opinion of Shamurt, who trialled very well before winning her first start at Doomben two weeks ago.
"We can start to look for something a bit better for her now. We will probably look at something like the Champagne Classic and then the Sires' Produce at Doomben," Gollan said.
"But I will have a good look at her this week and see if we need one more run before then or if we go with a short break."
"Now we know she can handle wet and dry tracks and she looks a nice type."
Jockey Jim Byrne also had a big opinion of Shamurt, who he said he finished very strongly.
"I am looking forward to getting out to a bit further on her," Byrne said.
Apprentice Taylor Marshall said Cuddle Me Tight would benefit a lot from the first start.