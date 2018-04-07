Shamurt too good for plunge horse

Trainer Tony Gollan's confidence his filly Shamurt could beat plunge horse Cuddle Me Tight has proved correct at Toowoomba.

Shamurt has run down plunge horse Cuddle Me Tight in the two-year-old race at Toowoomba.

Cuddle Me Tight, a first starter by sire Love Conquers All, was as short as $1.60 in pre-post betting markets before settling at $2 for the Spirit Of Boom two-year-old race (1100m) on Saturday.

After sharing the lead to the home turn, Cuddle Me tight kicked clear but could not hold off Shamurt ($2.80), who ran her down by a neck.

The Palms ($10) battled on to be third 4-1/4 lengths back.

Gollan has a good opinion of Shamurt, who trialled very well before winning her first start at Doomben two weeks ago.

"We can start to look for something a bit better for her now. We will probably look at something like the Champagne Classic and then the Sires' Produce at Doomben," Gollan said.

"But I will have a good look at her this week and see if we need one more run before then or if we go with a short break."

"Now we know she can handle wet and dry tracks and she looks a nice type."

Jockey Jim Byrne also had a big opinion of Shamurt, who he said he finished very strongly.

"I am looking forward to getting out to a bit further on her," Byrne said.

Apprentice Taylor Marshall said Cuddle Me Tight would benefit a lot from the first start.