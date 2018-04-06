Hugh Bowman to ride Winx in gallop

Hugh Bowman has been cleared to ride Winx in a race day gallop at Randwick after succumbing to illness.

The work-out on the champion after the first race will be the only ride on Saturday for Bowman who has been missing in action since being stood down with a virus at last week's Warwick Farm meeting.

He was given a medical certificate ruling him out until April 11 but on Friday gained his doctor's clearance.

Winx's race day gallop is a method her trainer Chris Waller has used frequently throughout the past three years, a week out from her next run which in this case is the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Racing NSW Stewards on Friday also received results of blood tests on Enbihaar who missed the Golden Slipper after tying up and showing elevated muscle enzymes in a sample.

Racing NSW stewards said senior veterinarian Craig Suann had reviewed the blood pathology report and inspected the Lindsay Park-trained Enbihaar on Friday and passed her fit to run in the Kindergarten Stakes on Saturday.