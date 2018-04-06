Avdulla confident ahead of Doncaster Mile

Golden Slipper-winning jockey Brenton Avdulla is confident he can continue his rich vein of form and take out the Doncaster Mile on favourite Kementari.

"It's a position I'm getting used to (riding favourites). I was lucky enough to win the Golden Slipper a couple of weeks ago and I'm feeling very confident," Avdulla said.

Three-year-old Kementari is the $3.80 favourite with TAB for the $3 million Group One Doncaster Mile (1600m) which highlights the first day of The Championships at Randwick on Saturday.

Avdulla rode Happy Clapper to second in the 2016 edition behind Winx and said it was an open race in the absence of the wonder mare.

"Luck is going to play a big part and I'm sure I'm on the right horse to take advantage of it," he said.

The jockey was on hand at Randwick to watch 2006 Doncaster winner Racing To Win tip the Chris Waller-trained Comin' Through to take out this year's race.

Avdulla led the retired champion to a selection of carrots numbered one to 16 before the horse settled on number 10.

"He knows what it takes to win a Doncaster but hopefully I can prove him wrong," Avdulla said.

"It's a classic and the three-year-olds have a great record so I'm looking forward to partnering Kementari."

Three-year-olds have a strong modern day record in the race having won five of the past 12.

Avdulla said the Doncaster Mile was one of the biggest races on the Sydney calendar.

It's been a big autumn carnival for the jockey, who saluted in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill on Estijaab two weeks ago.

"It's a great time of year to be involved in racing. Lot's of great races and Randwick is one of the best courses in the world to ride at," he said.