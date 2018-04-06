A drop in class to suit Naduri at Bendigo

Promising filly Naduri is taking a step back in class in a bid to strike winning form before a winter break.

Trainer David Brideoake will run Naduri at Bendigo before preparing the filly for a spring campaign.

The David Brideoake-trained two-year-old heads to Bendigo on Saturday to run in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush.

A debut winner at Warrnambool in February, Naduri was then stepped up to stakes company at her next two starts.

After finishing fifth to Nomothaj in the Festival Stakes at Flemington on March 3, Naduri ran fourth over 1200m in the Group Three Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m) at the same track two weeks later.

Brideoake is already thinking longer term with the filly who is raced by former trainer Peter Moody.

The two have had a long association with Brideoake doing a lot of pre-training work for Moody during his training days.

Besides Naduri, Brideoake was also the beneficiary of a number of other horses Moody and his wife Sarah still have shares in.

With Saturday's race at Bendigo over 1000m, Brideoake expects the distance to be a benefit for Naduri.

"She's run really well every start she's had and I think coming back to this trip she should run quite well again," Brideoake said.

"She's a nice animal with plenty of upside but I would say this might probably do her for the time being.

"She's done pretty well so far and has been thrown in at the deep end and hasn't disgraced herself one little bit.

"We might give her this one, tip her out and have a look at her for the spring."

The VOBIS Gold Rush is an open race with 15 runners and a further four emergency acceptors.

Divine Mr Tycoon and Hiemal share favouritism at $6.50 ahead of Really Swish at $7, Sizzleme ($7.50) with Naduri next pick at $8.