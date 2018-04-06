Ljung hopes winning run continues

Apprentice Emma Ljung is hoping her run of success with trainer Tony Sears can translate to her biggest win.

Emma Ljung will try to add to her record with trainer Tony Sears after The Lawyer to win at Ipswich.

Ljung will ride Hard Stride who has drawn barrier 17 in Saturday's Listed Weetwood Handicap (1200m) at Toowoomba.

The rider brought up 10th winner for Sears this season when The Lawyer won at Ipswich on Wednesday.

"I have been having a good run for Tony and I have won twice on Hard Stride so I know him," Ljung said.

Sears won the Weetwood with Choice Bro in 2016 and the gelding will be having his third start in the race after also running a close up sixth last year.

Nozi Tomizawa will ride Choice Bro on Saturday and also Don't Tell Mama for Sears in the Toowoomba Cup.

Sears will have history both for and against him in the Weetwood.

In the past 50 years the race has been won 25 times by Darling Downs trainers.

Five trainers in that time have won the Weetwood twice but only two have done it with different horses.

Ljung would be only the third apprentice in 50 years to win the race.