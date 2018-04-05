Matt McGillivray outed for a month

Jockey Matt McGillivray has been suspended for a month after stewards found him guilty of a handling charge for his ride on Mr Epic at Doomben.

Jockey Matthew McGillivray shas been suspended for a month for his handling of Mr Epic at Doomben.

Stewards opened an inquiry after Mr Epic ran 10th in Saturday's Open Handicap (1350m) after leading for home.

At a resumed inquiry on Thursday stewards charged McGillivray with failing to give Mr Epic every chance to win or run the best possible place.

Chief steward Allan Reardon said the charge involved McGillivray at the 1100m failing to get cover when he could behind the leaders.

He said McGillivray then rode Mr Epic for a long way to lead before the horse compounded.

"McGillivray was found guilty and now has a week to appeal if he wants to," Reardon said.

The suspension starts next week and ends on May 15 meaning McGillivray will miss the start of the winter carnival if he doesn't appeal.

It is the second time in recent months McGillivray has been suspended for a month.

He was given four weeks for causing interference on Ef Troop in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic in January.