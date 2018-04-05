Winx to have race day gallop at Randwick

Winx will add extra star power to the opening day of The Championships, with the mare to have a gallop between races at Randwick in preparation for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The champion will gallop over 1000m after the first race on Saturday's Derby/Doncaster program, something her trainer Chris Waller has done regularly with the mare throughout her career when she has a three-week gap between races.

Winx is the short-priced favourite to claim her 18th Group One win and equal Black Caviar's winning sequence of 25 races when she lines up in Saturday week's $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on the second day of The Championships.