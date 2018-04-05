News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Connections have rejected invitations to race Winx overseas with the mare to stay in Australia.
Racing overseas deemed too risky for Winx

Winx to have race day gallop at Randwick

AAP /

Winx will add extra star power to the opening day of The Championships, with the mare to have a gallop between races at Randwick in preparation for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The champion will gallop over 1000m after the first race on Saturday's Derby/Doncaster program, something her trainer Chris Waller has done regularly with the mare throughout her career when she has a three-week gap between races.

Winx is the short-priced favourite to claim her 18th Group One win and equal Black Caviar's winning sequence of 25 races when she lines up in Saturday week's $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on the second day of The Championships.

Back To Top