In Her Time ready to take on Redzel in TJ

In Her Time's bid for a slot in the second edition of The Everest can gain further traction when she takes on inaugural winner Redzel in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

Trainer Ben Smith is anything but resting on his laurels after the five-year-old mare won the Group One Galaxy last month, saying the pressure is as acute as ever.

In Her Time left her run too late to secure a start in the world's richest race on turf last October, but she has put herself in the frame for the $13 million highlight of the Sydney spring carnival.

"The TJ will be a nice stepping stone towards The Everest. Obviously that will be the next goal," Smith said.

The Newcastle trainer realises a meritorious performance against Redzel will practically guarantee a call-up.

Providing the plan falls into place, In Her Time will race in the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes in Adelaide or the Doomben 10,000 before targeting the spring.

In Her Time ran fifth behind Redzel in their only previous meeting in last year's Doomben 10,000 and Smith was relishing a rematch over 1200m.

"Redzel has taken it all before him since then so it's a thrill to take him on," Smith said.

"We've drawn well and we're going to get a good surface so it's going to be a genuinely run race."

Smith spent four years as a foreman for Peter Snowden at Crown Lodge and credited the experienced trainer for his development.

"I learnt a lot from Pete. He definitely helped me to be the trainer I am," he said.

Smith said although there was relief after In Her Time won The Galaxy after a trio of Group One placings, celebrations were restrained.

"It was great to see her get one but we want to make sure she just stays at her peak all the time now.

"We're coming up against the best sprinter in the country, probably the world, so we can't afford to slacken off at all," he said.

In Her Time, the $4.20 second elect with the TAB behind Redzel ($2.30) on Wednesday, is in tip top shape after The Galaxy.

"She's trained on. I've left a little but in the tank with her and she's just tightened up those couple of kilos. She's taken nice improvement from it," Smith said.