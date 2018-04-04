Callow returns to Victoria with Sale win

After two months plying his trade in NSW jockey Noel Callow has returned to Victoria with a winning ride at Sale.

Callow headed to NSW in February in search of more opportunities but decided to return home to Victoria after clocking up endless kilometres travelling to country venues.

He called time on his stint in NSW after riding at Muswellbrook on Sunday.

"I didn't realise you need a helicopter licence to be a jockey in New South Wales," Callow told broadcaster racing.com.

"We rode about 12 winners in the time but six hours drive to Dubbo for eight rides and six hours drive home, we're a bit spoilt in Melbourne having just two hours each way."

Callow had a book of four rides at Sale on Wednesday and scored at his first ride back aboard $1.80 favourite Hollywood Vine in a maiden over 1200m.

Hollywood Vine is trained by Robert Hickmott and owned in Hong Kong by Price Bloodstock Management.

"I spoke to David Price this morning and we thought he was the best horse in the race and if we could lead we could control it," Callow said.

"We both agreed he'd be a better horse being ridden in behind but from one what do you do.

"But he got the job done.

"David's happy, I'm happy and Robert's happy."