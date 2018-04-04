Dee with lightweight chance in Doncaster

An already memorable season for jockey Michael Dee could get even better when he links with a renowned stable for the first time to chase Doncaster Mile glory on lightweight hope Arbeitsam.

Trainer Gai Waterhouse is chasing an eighth Doncaster win with Michael Dee to ride Arbeitsam.

Melbourne-based New Zealander Dee notched his third Group One win of the season when he steered Hiyaam to victory in last Saturday's Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

Arbeitsam is trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and is backing up in Saturday's time-honoured Group One Doncaster (1600m) at Randwick after winning the Neville Sellwood Stakes at Rosehill last week.

Waterhouse shares the training record for Doncaster wins with her late father Tommy Smith, and is chasing a record eighth win on Saturday and first in partnership with Bott.

"It's a good opportunity. It will be my first ride for Gai and Adrian," Dee said.

"Obviously he's got 50 kilos which gives this horse a bit of a chance.

"It was a good tough win last week. He went straight to the front as he does.

"I would say that would be the same tactics on Saturday, straight to the front and try to run them off their feet."

The quality field includes Randwick Guineas winner Kementari who is the $3.70 favourite ahead of Happy Clapper ($5) and D'Argento ($7), while Arbeitsam is a $26 chance to cause an upset.

"He'll be there for a long way," Dee said.

"And Gai is the queen of winning the Doncaster. She is going for her eighth Doncaster win on Saturday, so she certainly knows how to win one."

Dee, 21, snared his first Group One win aboard Foundry in The Metropolitan at Randwick last spring before adding the Cantala Stakes at Flemington on Shillelagh.

He said Saturday's win on Hiyaam was extra special because it was in combination with Caulfield trainer Mick Price who Dee was apprenticed to after moving from New Zealand in early 2015.

Dee has a good record in Sydney Group One races, having two wins and two placings from four attempts.

He was second on Oregon's Day in last month's Coolmore Classic while he ran third on Allergic in last season's Metropolitan.

Only Hugh Bowman (7), Craig Williams (4) and Mark Zahra (4) have won more Group Ones in Australia than Dee this season, while three others also have won three.

"Three Group Ones in one season is pretty unreal," Dee said.

"It's a good feat for any jockey, I suppose.

"Hopefully some more come my way."