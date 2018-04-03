Rising Red prepares for late Sydney charge

Rising Red continues a preparation towards a possible late Sydney assault when he runs in the Golden Mile at Bendigo.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained stayer will be having his second start in 13 months when he lines up on Saturday.

A year ago, Rising Red was being aimed at the Australian Derby but suffered a suspensory injury in the lead-up.

He had beaten older horses over 2100m at Sandown before splitting Gingernuts and Jon Snow in the New Zealand Derby at Ellerslie.

Gingernuts went on to win last year's Rosehill Guineas with Jon Snow successful in the Derby.

Busuttin and Young have three runners in this year's Derby on Saturday.

Rising Red finished 10th first-up at Flemington over 1400m last month with Busuttin saying it was a great run, but a terrible ride.

"He had a good draw but was three and four-deep for the race," Busuttin said.

"It's not something you want to see for a horse having his first run in 13 months and coming back from injury.

"He stuck on well and went great."

Busuttin expects the 1600m of Saturday's Listed race to again be too short but will be pleased if the gelding is strong at the line.

"On the turn at Flemington he got off the bridle and was going to drop out of it, but on the line he was going really good and was only three lengths from the winner," Busuttin said.

"They were gun horses and he's a 2000-metre horse.

"It'll be a gun field on Saturday but if he finishes well we'll look at popping up to Sydney for the JRA Plate (2000m) at Randwick on April 21.

"We''ll get him through this, one step at a time, without any firm plans.

"But he showed me he was on track with that run."

Busuttin said Weapon would appreciate coming back from 1600m of his latest effort at Sandown when he runs over 1400m in the Listed Bendigo Guineas.

The trainer said it looked a tough assignment but was a race worth having a crack at.

"A $150,000 race, over 1200 or 1400 metres, there's always going to be a good field and I don't think this will be any different," he said.