Marbellouz to struggle to make Weewtood

Rising star sprinter Mr Marbellouz will struggle to make the field for the Listed Weetwood Handicap at Toowoomba.

Mr Marbellouz made it six wins from seven starts when he won a Class Six race over 1200 metres at Doomben last Saturday week.

Trainer Kevin Kemp hoped the win would lift Mr Marbellouz's rating enough to make Saturday's Weetwood (1200m).

The race is much sought after by Toowoomba trainers and Kemp has won it four times.

Mr Marbellouz's win lifted his rating to 85 but he was still No. 17 in the ballot from 22 entries and on the minimum weight of 54kg.

The race has a capacity field of 14 plus five emergencies.

"We will accept for the Class Six that day as well and if he has to run in it so be it," Kemp said.

Another rising star, the Ben Currie-trained Amanaat, who has won six of his past seven starts including an open handicap at Doomben, is safely in the field at No. 14.

Veteran Hopfgarten heads the entries with 59kg.

Multiple stakes winner Rudy heads the weights for the Toowoomba Cup (2000m) with 60kg.

Final fields and barriers are declared on Wednesday.