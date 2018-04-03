Corey Brown to ride D'Argento 1kg over

Corey Brown will ride Doncaster Mile third favourite D'Argento one kilogram over his 49kg handicap.

The Rosehill Guineas winner is at $7 for Saturday's $3 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick with stewards giving permission for Brown to ride the colt at 50kg.

D'Argento is one of six runners in the Doncaster for Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller who will be trying to win the race for a record-equalling seventh time.

Sterwards have also given permission for Michael Walker to ride the Kris Lees-trained Invincible Gem at 52.5kg in the Doncaster, half a kilogram over the mare's allocated weight.