Group One winner He's Our Rokkii retired

Craig Brennan
AAP /

Group One winner He's Our Rokkii has been retired following an unplaced run in the Victoria Handicap at Caulfield.

He's Our Rokkii, winner of the 2016 Toorak Handicap, has been retired from racing.

He's Our Rokkii, winner of the 2016 Toorak Handicap, has been retired from racing.

He's Our Rokkii won the 2016 Toorak Handicap, the last of his seven wins from 29 starts, and almost $800,000 prize money.

He tailed the field in Saturday's Group Three race at Caulfield and Lindsay Park co-trainer Ben Hayes said the five-year-old would be retired to part-owner Darren Thomas's property in Adelaide.

"He's lost his zest for racing," Hayes said.

"We tried every trick in the book to spark him back to form but he just wasn't racing to the capabilities of what he could.

"So we've chosen to retire him.

"He was a good horse for the stable winning seven races and a Group One."

