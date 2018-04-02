Chris Waller to increase Qld presence

Premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller's decision to invest in a Gold Coast stable has exceeded expectations with bigger things to come in the next few months.

Xebec is the latest Queensland success story for trainer Chris Waller's Gold Coast stable.

Waller had his 29th Queensland winner and its 24th metropolitan victory for the season when Xbxec won at Doomben on Saturday.

It lifted the stable earnings in Queensland for 2017/18 to more than $2.6 million.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said the results had been pleasing especially as there were only 25 horses in the stable.

"We have concentrated on the stayers as Chris has a lot of them in Sydney and there is a race every week here for them," Shailer said.

"But the winter carnival horses will be coming soon and we have room for at least a dozen of them. We should be able to step things up in coming weeks."

Xebec is typical of the horses Waller has sent to Queensland with success and he has now picked up more than $70,000 prize money since being transferred.

The gelding did his early racing in Ireland and had not won since August 2016 at Bellewstown.

"He has been racing well without winning and was second in his past two starts in Queensland," Shailer said.

"There are several races to suit him in the coming weeks."

"The international horses go well when they get up here in the warmer climate and more relaxed atmosphere."