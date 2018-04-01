Illustrious Lad fifth in Dubai G1 sprint

Illustrious Lad has finished best of the three Australians in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, running fifth in the Group One race won by the Charlie Appleby-trained Jungle Cat.

The Peter Gelagotis-trained six-year-old raced on the pace but eventually finished four lengths from the winner.

Faatinah from the Lindsay Park stable was eighth while the Bjorn Baker-trained Music Magnate finished 11th of the 13 runners.

It was a race of mixed fortunes for Appleby with his leading hope Blue Point scratched at the barrier when he was found to be bleeding from his nose.

"I'm delighted. I don't know what's happened to Blue Point, but I knew Jungle Cat was in the form of his life," Appleby said.

"Jungle Cat deserves to win a race like this. I fancied him last year and then the rain came and that was his chance gone."

Appleby trains in England for Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai and the boss of Godolphin.