Osborne Bulls picks off another target

Godolphin head trainer James Cummings continues to place consistent gelding Osborne Bulls effectively.

Osborne Bulls has an impressive strike rate, registering the sixth win of his eight-start career.

The four-year-old maintained his impressive strike rate at Rosehill, registering the sixth win of his eight-start career in the Sydney's West App Handicap (1400m).

"James has kept it pretty simple all the way through with him," said Godolphin assistant trainer Darren Beadman.

"He's picked off the right races for him and kept him at a level where's he's going to be ultra-competitive and he's gained confidence.

"He's going through his grades and coming through nicely."

Osborne Bulls swept home out wide to give Brenton Avdulla a late riding double after he saluted on Cellarman on the Group Three Doncaster Prelude (1500m).

"He was terrific. His attitude is great," he said.

"I got him to the outside, he built through his gears and he quickened well."

The $3.20 favourite hit the line 1-1/2 lengths clear of Miss Que ($9) while Special Missile ($26) was a half neck back in third.