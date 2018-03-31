Front-running Hiyaam wins G1 Vinery Stud

An astute front-running ride and Hiyaam's stamina combined for the filly to join the leading Australian Oaks contenders after a dominant victory in the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

Hiyaam has taken out the Vinery Stud Stakes with an emphatic front-running effort.

The Victorian three-year-old jumped to the lead when the 2000-metre trip got underway and was never under serious threat before jockey Michael Dee's initiative was rewarded with a third Group One.

Hiyaam ($12) shortened from $15 to $8 with the TAB for the Group One Australian Oaks (2400m) at Randwick on April 14 after hitting the line 1-3/4 lengths clear of the Oaks $3.50 favourite Unforgotten.

Aloisia ($5) was 2-1/4 lengths third, a run that saw her Oaks odds improve from $11 to the $6 second elect.

Hiyaam recorded Caulfield-based trainer Mick Price's 33rd Group One and Dee was confident she will pose a threat in a fortnight.

"Even after the line I was still humming down the side. Bring on the Oaks, that's for sure," Dee said.

"If she can get the lead and run in the Oaks she will be hard to beat."

Price's bloodstock manager Luke Wilkinson was also optimistic about Hiyaam's first run at Randwick following her first Group One.

"She ran well in the (VRC) Oaks last year. It's always been the goal for her to get to the Oaks and today is a cherry on top," he said.

"It's fantastic for the mare's residual value."

Waller described Unforgotten's run as worthy of a Group One after the $3.70 favourite improved from 11th at the 400.

"It was a brilliant run. It was a Group One-winning run today without getting the first prize," he said.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy agreed.

"It was huge run. We just got shuffled back about the 1000 and I had to make a widish run into it but hit the line full of running," he said.

"I made a good attempt to try to run down the leader but it had too much break on me. You'd think she's going to be hard to beat in the Oaks."

Unforgotten started Saturday as the joint Oaks favourite with New Zealand filly Savvy Coup, who arrives in Sydney next week.

The New Zealand Oaks winner drifted to join Hiyaam on the third line of betting.