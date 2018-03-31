News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Illustrious Lad fifth in Dubai G1 sprint
Osborne Bulls has an impressive strike rate, registering the sixth win of his eight-start career.
Osborne Bulls picks off another target

Maloney stood down from Caulfield rides

AAP /

Racing Victoria stewards have adjourned an inquiry after jockey Ryan Maloney was stood down from his riding engagements at Caulfield.

Ryan Maloney admitted medicating with a diuretic prior to a sample being provided. (file)

Ryan Maloney admitted medicating with a diuretic prior to a sample being provided. (file)

Maloney admitted to stewards of taking duromine, a banned substance, when called upon to provide a random urine sample before Saturday's meeting.

Stewards told the jockey he was also stood down from future riding engagements, including Mornington on Sunday and Sandown on Monday, until the sample he provided is analysed and the inquiry is conducted.

He was further informed he needs to provide a clear sample and a medical certificate before being allowed to ride a horse again.

Maloney had a good book of six rides at Caulfield on Saturday including the well supported favourite Theanswermyfriend in the Group Three Victoria Handicap which weakened to finish last after leading under replacement rider Ben Melham.

Back To Top