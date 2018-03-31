Currie's hustle pays off at Doomben

A phone call on speculation to owner Mick Crooks by trainer Ben Currie has laid the basis for a successful association which continued with Mishani Hustler at Doomben.

Mishani Hustler is set for some stakes races during the winter carnival after winning at Doomben.

Despite drawing the outside barrier, Mishani Hustler ($3.50) crossed to the lead and ran the field into the ground beating Fish 'N' Snitz ($10) by three lengths in the Two Year Old (1200m) on Saturday.

It gave Currie a double for the day and four winners at the past two metropolitan meetings after he had two winners at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Currie has had a lot of success with Mishani Hustler's owner Crooks in recent months and he hopes a lot more is to come.

"Mick has been very good to me. I rang him on spec and asked if he would send a horse to me and we've had some luck since," Currie said.

"I've now got about 10 horses for him and he has some nice young ones coming through."

Currie said Mishani Hustler had been a run over in the last 50m in the $250,000 Two Year old Jewel at the Gold Coast but faced easier opposition on Saturday.

"The Jewel was probably his grand final this time in but we have been able to pick up this race. With an apprentice's claim we had no option but to go forward from the wide barrier," Currie said.

Mishani Hustler is now to be set for some of the stakes races during the winter carnival.

Fitz 'N' Snitz ran her fourth minor placing in a row and chased hard to the line.

"She tries hard but again ran into one a bit better," trainer Stu Kendrick.