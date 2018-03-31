Spright bounces back to win Star Kingdom

Garry Frazer never lost faith in Spright's ability to provide longstanding Sydney owner Beryl White with a belated birthday gift at Rosehill.

The four-year-old mare made the perfect comeback in the Group Three Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m), with a withering late burst propelling her past a dog-fighting duo in the nick of time.

Hawkesbury-based trainer Frazer abandoned Spright's previous preparation after two unplaced runs last spring but was relaxed on Saturday.

"I was confident. She's been flying at home. Her work on Tuesday was as good as it was before she won the Brian Crowley Stakes in 2016," he said.

Frazer said there was nothing seriously amiss before she was spelled.

"There was nothing physically wrong with her, she just didn't come up. Sometimes they do that to you, especially mares," he said.

Spright ($12) added another black-type win to her record by pipping Dothraki ($7.50) by a long neck.

Bolero King ($11) was a short half head third.

Frazer was rapt for White, who raced an array of stars including Triscay with her late husband Geoff.

"It was Beryl's birthday yesterday, so well done Beryl," Frazer said.

He said the Group Three Hallmark Stakes (1200m) appealed as Spright's next target.

"Today was going to be the hardest thing. Getting back to mares grade will be a bit easier," he said.

Jockey Jay Ford rode Spright during her aborted campaign and was pleased to see her back to her best.

"She looked like her old self in the trials. We just needed her to come to the races and produce," he said.

"She settled at the back as she does and once she got the split she really powered to the line."