Sunset Watch impresses with Caulfield win

Hawkes Racing completed a two-state two-year-old double when Sunset Watch scored a comfortable win at Caulfield.

Irukandji had won for the father-and-son training team of Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes 20 minutes earlier being victorious in a stakes race at Rosehill.

Jumping smartly from a wide draw under Dwayne Dunn in Saturday's Catanach's Jewellers Handicap, Sunset Watch pressed forward to lead before kicking clear on turning for home.

Sent off the $1.95 favourite, Sunset Watch scored by 2-1/4 lengths from Sanglier ($5.50) with Yulong Pluto ($13) a half-length away third.

Wayne Hawkes, in charge of the Melbourne base at Flemington, said Sunset Watch, a last start winner at Ballarat, was likely to head for a break.

"We had considered it after his Ballarat win but he did extremely well in the stable after that we decided to press on," Hawkes said.

"I think we'll put him away now though. He can't do much more than what he's done."

Hawkes is a big fan of of Akeed Mofeed, the sire on Sunset Watch.

"We've got six, but I'd like 16 I think," Hawkes said.

"They're really good horses to train.

"They've got really good attitudes, they lick the bin. They just do everything you want them to do."