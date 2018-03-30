Purcell aims to bow out a Group One winner

Trainer Aaron Purcell is hoping to bow out of his stint in charge of Ciaron Maher's stable the same way he started.

Maher returns to training ranks on Tuesday at the conclusion of a six-month suspension for his involvement over the ownership bona fides of Azkadellia and four other horses in his stable.

One of Purcell's earliest winners was Aloisia in the Group One Thousand Guineas at Caulfield last October, less than two weeks after taking control of Maher's stable.

She will be his last Group One runner for the time being when she contests Saturday's Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

Purcell said Aloisia's Thousand Guineas victory was a highlight, possibly overshadowing Merchant Navy's win in the Coolmore Stud Stakes on Derby Day at Flemington.

"Aloisia's win came very early in the term," Purcell said.

"It was an important race, a really good result and a really good day.

"Obviously there's Merchant Navy as well.

"His win in the Coolmore and then his valuable sale was a highlight and they're clearly the two at the top."

After her win in the Thousand Guineas, Aloisia was dominant in The Vase at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate day before running sixth as an odds-on favourite behind Pinot in the VRC Oaks at Flemington.

The filly has had two runs at Flemington to prepare for Saturday.

She closed off well when a first-up fifth in The Vanity last month before receiving a check when 13th in the Australian Guineas.

"The horse is in great shape," Purcell said.

"The barrier is not ideal so we'll have to sit down and work out a speed map and try and figure out where we're going to be in the run.

"She's in great shape and has shown she's as good a 2000-metre filly there is around.

"As long as things work out well for her on the day, I'm sure she's going to be hard to beat."

She will have one less rival wtih Luvaluva out of the Vinery with an elevated white cell count.

While Aloisia is high on Purcell's list if the given the chance to take one horse out out Maher's yard, he diplomatically named Merchant Navy who has already left for Aidan O'Brien's stable in Ireland.

He will also keep an eye on Not A Single Cent who won the Sires' Produce Stakes at Flemington and thinks he's got a productive career ahead.

"There's probably 50 of them there that I'd chuck on the back of the float and take with me," Purcell said.

"It's a very good team of horses."