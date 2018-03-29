Facts about the Vinery Storm Queen Stakes

VINERY STORM QUEEN STAKES

2000m, $500,000 Group One set-weights race for 3YO fillies run at Rosehill.

Winner exempt from ballot for Group One $1 million Australian Oaks at Randwick on April 8

HISTORY:

* First run in 1979 over 1900m at Canterbury when won by Impede

* Before 1992 was Group Two and known as Storm Queen Stakes in honour of the 1966 Golden Slipper winner

* Favourites have won the race 13 times in the past 33 years

* The race has been won by star fillies such as: Sheraco (1982), Research (1989), Slight Chance (1993), Champagne (1998), Savannah Success (1999), Special Harmony (2004), Serenade Rose (2006), Miss Finland (2007), Mosheen (2012) and Lucia Valentina (2014)

* Mick Dittman is the most successful jockey with three winners - Centaurea (1985), Research (1989) and A Little Kiss (1990)

* Bart Cummings and Lee Freedman most successful trainers with three wins each

* Storm Queen was a champion for Bart Cummings - winning the 1966 Golden Slipper, 1966 Champagne Stakes, 1966 Caulfield Guineas, 1966 George Adams Handicap and the 1967 Lightning Stakes

* Premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller has yet to win the race, but has Unforgotten in this year's edition

* The 2017 edition was won by Montoya's Secret for Leon and Troy Corstens

* Montoya's Secret and Mirjulisa Lass (2011) are the only recent winners who started in a non-black type race in their outing prior

* Only Serenade Rose (2006), Danendri (1997), Alcove (1994), Research (1989) and Sheraco (1982) have completed the Vinery Stud Stakes/Australian Oaks double

* Research recorded the first race win of her autumn campaign in 1989 when she took out the Vinery Stud Stakes. She then won the Group One Australian Derby (2400m) and Australian Oaks - all within the space of 11 days and an achievement that has never been repeated

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

* "I think she can run the 2000 metres. It's not an easy decision which race to run her in but I'm pretty sure it will be the Vinery. I just hope she can draw a barrier. She's drawn wide her past three starts" - Torvill's trainer Clarry Conners

"She's come from last and she's won from in front. She's a very tractable filly" - Danzdanzdance's trainer Chris Gibbs

"She's in great shape and has shown she's as good a 2000-metre filly there is around. "As long as things work out well for her on the day, I'm sure she's going to be hard to beat" - Aloisia's trainer Aaron Purcell

"There's no doubt that she's got a lot of power and she's a filly with a brilliant turn of foot" - Alizee's trainer James Cummings