Tiyatrolani to fire first-up at Doomben

Trainer Tony Gollan believes stakes-winning mare Tiyatrolani's good fresh record and love of 1000m-races can help her overcome a missed trial when she resumes at Doomben.

Tony Gollan is upbeat about Tiyatrolani's chances at Doomben despite the mare missing a trial.

Tiyatrolani makes her first step to the winter carnival when she returns in the Open Handicap (1050m) at Doomben.

The four-year-old has had four starts at 1000m winning three and running second in the other.

Tiyatrolani has won two of her three first-up runs and also won twice second-up.

Gollan is keen to win more black-type with Tiyatrolani who is raced by Eureka Stud.

"She won the Listed Mick Dittman Plate as a three-year-old last winter and we would obviously like to get more black-type this year before she goes to stud," Gollan said.

"Unfortunately, while she has had one trial she missed a second trial because of the wet weather. The other option was to go to Toowoomba next week."

"She likes the 1000 metres and goes well fresh so she can walk across the road from home and race. Then we can take our time getting ready for the winter."

The Gollan-trained two-year-old Ef Troop has recovered well after being well beaten in the Group One Golden Slipper at Rosehill last week.

"I wanted him ridden more aggressively but it didn't turn out that way. He is in the paddock and will be back for the spring carnivals," Gollan said.