Hugh Bowman ruled out of Rosehill meeting

AAP /

Kerrin McEvoy will replace Hugh Bowman on Vinery Stud Stakes favourite Unforgotten at Rosehill.

Jockey Hugh Bowman has been stood down from racing as he continues to recover from a nasty fall.

Bowman will miss Saturday's final meeting of the Golden Slipper carnival and the first day of The Championships at Randwick a week later.

He was stood down by the course doctor at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and has since been diagnosed with a viral infection which will keep him out until April 11, three days before Winx runs in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Bowman only returned to racing last Saturday at Rosehill, a fortnight after suffering concussion when he fell from Performer during the Todman Stakes at Randwick on March 10.

He made a successful comeback with a Group One double aboard Winx and D'Argento.

The replacement jockeys for Bowman at Rosehill are:

Schweppervescence: Osorno - Craig Williams

Neville Sellwood: One Foot In Heaven - Damien Oliver

Star Kingdom: Fell Swoop - Kerrin McEvoy

Tulloch: Astoria - Christian Reith

Tancred: Who Shot Thebarman - Tye Angland

Vinery: Unforgotten - Kerrin McEvoy

Doncaster Prelude: Sound Proposition - Damien Oliver

Benchmark 93: My Nordic Hero - Michael Walker

