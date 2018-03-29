Lloyd needs clearance to chase century

Premier Brisbane jockey Jeff Lloyd will need a doctor's clearance before he can chase another milestone at Doomben.

Jockey Jeff Lloyd is suffering a virus and will need a medical clearance to ride at Doomben.

Lloyd, who has been battling a virus for a week, won on Te Amo at Ipswich on Wednesday to take him to 98 Queensland victories for the season.

He was later stood down with illness and will need a doctor's certificate before he can take his rides on Saturday.

Lloyd got through the Doomben meeting last Saturday but did not ride at the Sunshine Coast the following day.

He has a strong book of rides at Doomben with 100 Queensland winners in his sights for the third season in a row.

It is a likely a decision on his health will be made on Friday