Jockey Pat Smullen diagnosed with tumour

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen's career is on hold after he was diagnosed with a tumour.

The 40-year-old stable jockey for Dermot Weld said in a statement he was focused on overcoming his illness.

"Most people will have been aware that I have been in hospital in recent days undergoing tests," Smullen said.

"I was showing some of the symptoms associated with a gallstone problem but it was discovered that the problem was more serious.

"A tumour was discovered and consequently I won't be riding for the foreseeable future. It's a new challenge for me and it's one I am fully focused on overcoming.

"I've got tremendous support from family and friends, both within racing and outside of racing, and I'm very positive about making a full recovery."

Smullen's biggest wins include four Irish St Legers on Vinnie Roe who finished fourth in the 2002 Melbourne Cup won by his Wedl-trained stablemate Media Puzzle and second two years later to Makybe Diva.