Pure Elation breaks her maiden in style

Pure Elation may have missed the Golden Slipper, but Peter Snowden continues to marvel at the filly's durability.

An extended campaign has returned dividends for promising two-year-old filly Pure Elation.

A frustrating Melbourne campaign put Pure Elation behind the eight-ball for the world's richest two-year-old race, and running second to Estijaab in the final lead-up race was not sufficient to make the field.

However, pressing hard Estijaab in the Group Two Reisling Stakes vindicated co-trainer Peter and Paul Snowden's decision to persevere once she returned to Sydney.

Pure Elation carried that form to Warwick Farm midweek, where she broke her maiden at the fourth attempt in the Sledmere Stud Plate (1100m).

Pure Elation opened her career in the Group Three Blue Diamond Preview at Caulfield in January and a fortnight later took on the Blue Diamond Prelude, where she was again unplaced.

"I was quite happy to tip her out but the owner (Sir Own Glenn) wanted me to keep her going," Snowden said.

"To her credit since she's got back to Sydney she's thrived."

Pure Elation certainly looked impressive as she overcame a mid-race wobble to justify her $2.25 favouritism by surging past Bold Arial ($4.40) in the home straight.

She's Furline ($26) was 1-3/4 lengths back in third.

Snowden said she Pure Elation would now target the Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on April 14.

"For her to stay up as long as she has, two-year-old's don't stay up that long in preparation unless they're well above average," he said.

"She's going to be very competitive if she can hold her form for a couple of weeks."

Jockey Michael Walker was impressed though revealed she was still a work in progress.

"About the 600 she disappeared underneath me. She shied and I nearly went one way as she went the other," he said.

"I thought she'd win me the Blue Diamond but she's still doing some thing's backwards," he said.

David Payne is also eyeing black-type for two-year-old gelding Momentum Factor after he also broke his maiden at the fourth attempt in the Vancouver@Coolmore Australia Plate (1100m).

The Listed Fernhill Handicap (1600m) at Randwick on April 14 was on the radar.

"I can't wait to step him up to a mile," Payne said.