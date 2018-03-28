Well-bred filly Te Amo sheds maiden tag

Flashy filly Te Amo lived up to her breeding with the easiest of wins at Ipswich on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Te Amo has confirmed the worth of her rich pedigree with a runaway win at Ipswich.

Te Amo was one of three impressive three-year-old fillies to win, signalling the winter carnival is looming.

Trainer Toby Edmonds continued his great run with horses owned by Segenhoe Stud syndicates when Te Amo, the $1.70 favourite, strolled home by 3-3/4 lengths in a maiden over 1200m.

Te Amo had run four placings in Sydney and Newcastle when trained by Peter Robl at Randwick.

Robl thought enough of her to take Te Amo to New Zealand for the Karaka Millions last year but she was well beaten.

The filly is by top sire Not A Single Doubt out of the mare Je T'aime who is a half-sister to the 2007 Victoria Oaks winner Arapaho Miss.

Edmonds said Te Amo could go on to win better races over more ground.

"I'll get her out to 1400m and then 1600m. I know she is bred to win an Oaks but we won't be getting too carried away," Edmonds said.

"She was sent up here to tackle slightly weaker class and she is a winner now."

Edmonds has lost count of the winners he has prepared for Segenhoe in recent years but it is more than 50.

Trainer Matt Dunn has some big hopes for La Scopa ($4.20) who made it back-to-back wins.

Dunn said La Scopa would now head to Saturday metropolitan racing coming weeks.

"We've got a bit of opinion of her. She will step up in distance and hopefully measure up to some of the better fillies races in the winter."

La Scopa, who won her previous start at Grafton, is raced by a syndicate which includes Dunn's bloodstock adviser Neil Jenkinson.

Toowoomba filly Basara was also impressive to win over 1000m which continued on from her recent good Saturday form.