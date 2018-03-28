Danzdanzdance launches ATC Oaks campaign

Chris Gibbs has adhered to former training partner Donna Logan's Australian Oaks strategy by bringing Danzdanzdance from New Zealand for the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes.

Logan, who is now training in Singapore, used Saturday's 2000m feature for three-year-old fillies to prepare newcomers to Sydney racing for their main target.

Gibbs saw no reason to deviate from a program that enabled Rising Romance to claim the Oaks in 2014.

Logan also put Habibi and Valley Girl on the same path way in 2013 and 2016.

Both placed in the Vinery before finishing sixth and fourth respectively in the Group One ATC Australian Oaks (2400m).

This year's edition of the Oaks is on the second day of The Championships at Randwick on April 14.

Danzdanzdance arrived on Tuesday and has settled into her temporary base after doing the bulk of her work at home.

"She won't need to do much, she's fit and ready," Gibbs said.

"There's not a lot of her so we think the trip has tightened her up quite a bit. We just have to get her to settle in and let down."

Danzdanzdance was third in the New Zealand Derby behind Vin De Dance and Mongolianconqueror and Gibbs had no concerns about her first Australian start being at Group one level.

He was encouraged by the form out of the Derby after Vin De Dance finished second across the line in last Saturday's Group One Rosehill Guineas before being relegated to fourth after a protest.

"If the form holds good then she's got to be super competitive," he said.

Gibbs said Danzdanzdance was always earmarked as a New Zealand Derby candidate and once she performed in that race a trip to Sydney's autumn carnival was locked in.

Melbourne-based New Zealand jockey Michael Walker has been booked to ride Danzdanzdance in the Vinery and Oaks.

Danzdanzdance drew barrier five in the field of 14, a comfortable scenario for Gibbs.

"She's come from last and she's won from in front. She's a very tractable filly and she's got a turn of foot," he said.

Danzdanzdance was an $8.50 chance with the TAB on Wednesday.

The Chris Waller trained-Unforgotten led the market at $4.80 while Luvaluva was the $6 second elect for Randwick-based John Sargent.