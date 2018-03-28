Dal Cielo pleases Lees in barrier tests

Group One winner Dal Cielo has passed two barrier trial tests and is ready to resume his roller-coaster career on Saturday.

Kris Lees has Group One winner Dal Cielo ready to resume a roller-coaster career at Doomben.

Trainer Kris Lees indicated in all likelihood Dal Cielo will contest a 1050m race at Doomben.

Dal Cielo did his early racing in New Zealand where he won the Group One Diamond Stakes at Ellerslie as a two-year-old.

Originally trained by Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman, Dal Cielo was also placed in the Caulfield Guineas Prelude and a Sandown Guineas at three years.

But he lost form and has since been gelded when sent to Lees at Newcastle where he has shown enormous potential with wins at Warwick Farm and Randwick.

But it hasn't all been plain sailing as shown when he resumed at Warwick Farm on February he stood in the barriers and refused to take part in the race.

Stewards slapped a race ban on Dal Cielo and said he must trial twice before racing again.

"He has had those two trials for a second at and then he won the latest at Newcastle," Lees said.

"All going well he can head to Brisbane on Saturday with Damian Browne to ride."

Lees is confident Dal Cielo has mended his ways and will race well on Saturday.

"I have made no secret of the fact I think he is a pretty smart horse but I don't want to rush him."

It was the second setback for Dal Cielo since coming to Australia.

"He lashed out and put his foot through a fence and needed surgery," Lees said.

Dal Cielo will have just one Brisbane run before heading back to Newcastle where Lees will than map out a programme for him.