Daniel Moor, Alysha Collett to Singapore

Victorian Daniel Moore and New Zealand's Alysha Collett have been granted six-month licences to ride in Singapore.

Moor, 33, has ridden more than 700 winners, 48 this season, and has won four Group races.

He has ridden in Malaysia, Mauritius, China and Korea as well as Australia.

Collett, 23, comes from a famous New Zealand racing family with her brother Jason one of Sydney's leading jockeys.

Her parents, trainer Richard and Judy are former jockeys while her cousin Samantha is leading the NZ jockeys' premiership with Alysha second.

Collett's biggest success so far is the 2016 Group One Zabeel Classic on Consensus.

Moor and Collett will begin their contracts when their work permits are approved while Ben Melham will make a one-off visit on Friday primarily to ride the Cliff Brown-trained Filibuster in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint.