Moreira to ride Success Days against Winx

Hong Kong champion Joao Moreira will ride Success Days when the Irish visitor takes on Winx in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick.

The Ken Condon-trained Success Days is in quarantine at Canterbury Racecourse along with Moreira's Sydney Cup ride, Japanese horse Prestwick.

Success Days, the winner of last year's Group Two York Stakes, has been in Sydney since Sunday and had a quiet look around the track on Tuesday with his work to be stepped up ahead of his Group One assignment on April 14.

Prestwick, trained by Yoshinori Muto, arrived last week.

The winner of six races, three over 2600 metres, Prestwick ran third in the Group Two Stayers Stakes (3600m) at Nakayama in December.