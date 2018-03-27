Torvill to be tested over 2000m in Vinery

Clarry Conners will test his belief Torvill can get over ground and run her at 2000 metres in the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

The trainer also nominated the filly for Saturday's Group Two Emancipation Stakes (1500m) against older mares but said she would stick to her own age.

While he believes Torvill will run the distance, her elder sibling Bolero King is a an out-and-out sprinter and will take his chances in the Group Two Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m).

"He's a very heavy sort of horse while she is a long legged filly who looks like she will get over a distance," Conner said.

"I think she can run the 2000 metres. It's not an easy decision which race to run her in but I'm pretty sure it will be the Vinery.

"I just hope she can draw a barrier. She's drawn wide her past three starts.

"Christian Reith rides her and he thinks she will be able to sprint quickly if she can get a good gate and not work too hard early."

The winner of the Listed Reginald Allen (1400m) in the spring, Torvill has had three starts this campaign starting with a close and unlucky third behind Alizee in the Group Two Light Fingers Stakes (1200m).

She then ran a half-length second to Shoals in the Group One Surround (1400m) and second to Australian Oaks favourite Luvaluva in the Group Three Kembla Grange Classic (1600m).

She started favourite at Kembla Grange but is at $13 in early markets for the Vinery which are headed by the Chris Waller-trained Unforgotten over Aloisia and Luvaluva at $5.

Torvill's elder half brother Bolero King's foray into Group company is more out of necessity than desire.

"He is a benchmark 81 horse but there aren't any races for him during the carnival," Conners said.

"There are horses in the race in the same position of being benchmark 90 or under."

At the head of the ratings and the weights with 59kg in the Quality Handicap are experienced high-level performers Dothraki, Fell Swoop and Kaepernick.