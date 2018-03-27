Invictus Salute to step up at Warwick Farm

Trainer Mark Newnham has taken his time with Invictus Salute who is now ready to make her debut at Warwick Farm.

Trainer Mark Newnham will unveil 2yo Invictus Salute at Warwick Farm for owner Geoff Grimish.

After being held back from the track during two preparations, the two-year-old opens her career on Wednesday for her owner/breeder Geoff Grimish.

The Vietnam War veteran has entrusted a juvenile to Newnham for the first time and has stuck with his policy of naming his horses along military lines.

Newnham is looking forward to seeing whether the filly can transfer her encouraging trial form to the Sledmere Stud Plate (1100m).

Invictus Salute has trialled twice on heavy ground and won her latest outing on March 15, beating then Golden Slipper contender Enbihaar.

"She ran a quick time, the fastest of the two-year-old heats the other day," Newnham said.

"She's a had a couple of preparations without trialling. She was just a little bit immature.

"It's time to get her to the races, and at this time of year there's no soft options."

One of her rivals, the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Pure Elation, is Group Two placed finishing second to Golden Slipper winner Estijaab in the Reisling Stakes.

"It's a very solid Wednesday maiden when you look at it like that. I'm not worried about her talent, but she's going to lack race experience," Newnham said.

"She has shown natural pace so I'd say she'll settle in the first three and take it from there," he said.

Invictus Salute, a half-sister to stakes placed filly Acqume, was the $4.60 second elect with the TAB on Tuesday, behind Pure Elation ($2.60).

Newnham is pleased to build an association with Grimish, who has raced dual Group One-winning mare Red Tracer and Counterattack, who has three Group One placings.

"Geoff's raced some good horses and he's bred some really nice horses. He's kept her to race and I was lucky enough to get her," he said.

Newnham also trains Lighthorse for Grimish. She won a trial at Randwick on Monday as she moves closer to her first start.