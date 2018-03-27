Sydney target for Tatiara after Sandown

Robbie Laing has his eyes on a two-year-old race at Randwick during The Championships with Tatiara who will take a step towards that assignment when she runs at Sandown.

With Craig Williams to ride, Tatiara runs in Wednesday's Ladbrokes Handicap (1000m) before heading north.

Laing has set the filly for the Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on April 14, a race he won with Missrock in 2016.

"It's a very under-rated race and worth $600,000," Laing said.

"Missrock had a set-back that year which probably turned out in our favour.

"We missed running in the Reisling Stakes and the Golden Slipper, but she had trialled so well we decided to go up, have a crack and she won it."

Tatiara has raced twice, finishing last on debut in the Blue Diamond Preview for fillies at Caulfield in January before running fourth over 1200m at Sandown last month.

The filly hasn't raced for six weeks but since her latest performance Laing has worked on getting the filly to settle.

"She ran tailed off last at her first start when we thought she'd go all right," Laing said.

"I'd been letting her trial on her own ability and she was trialling well and I thought she'd run well on natural ability.

"But she drew barrier one and had a bit of stage fright first time away from Cranbourne and was beaten out of sight.

"We then put blinkers on her and that sharpened her up in a trial but then she over-raced over the 1200 metres at Sandown, but boxed on well."

Since her latest outing, Tatiara has again trialled at Cranbourne under Williams.

"Craig trialled her a few weeks ago sitting back off the speed before darting through and winning," Laing said.

"From barrier two he should be able to ride her just back off the speed and then produce her halfway up the straight."

Laing will also be represented by debutante Dashingdaria in Wednesday's race.

The filly has had two trials, running fourth to Tatiara on March 5 before a third at Cranbourne two weeks later.