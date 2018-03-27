News

D'Argento moves closer to Doncaster start

AAP /

Rosehill Guineas winner D'Argento has moved closer to making the field for the Doncaster Mile with his rating increased to 104 after his Group One win.

The three-year-old is now equal 24th in the order of entry for the $3 million Doncaster which has a field limit of 20.

The colt cannot be re-handicapped for his Guineas win over 2000m on Saturday and will carry 49kg if he runs on April 7.

Trainer Chris Waller now has to make a decision whether to run D'Argento in the Doncaster or step him up to the 2400m of the Australian Derby on the same day.

D'Argento is the $4 favourite for the Australian Derby and on the fourth line of betting at $11 in the Doncaster with Kementari the $4 favourite.

