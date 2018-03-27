D'Argento moves closer to Doncaster start

Rosehill Guineas winner D'Argento has moved closer to making the field for the Doncaster Mile with his rating increased to 104 after his Group One win.

The three-year-old is now equal 24th in the order of entry for the $3 million Doncaster which has a field limit of 20.

The colt cannot be re-handicapped for his Guineas win over 2000m on Saturday and will carry 49kg if he runs on April 7.

Trainer Chris Waller now has to make a decision whether to run D'Argento in the Doncaster or step him up to the 2400m of the Australian Derby on the same day.

D'Argento is the $4 favourite for the Australian Derby and on the fourth line of betting at $11 in the Doncaster with Kementari the $4 favourite.