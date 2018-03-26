Unforgotten early Vinery favourite

Last-start Group winners Unforgotten and Luvluva head the market for the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

The Chris Waller-trained Unforgotten is early favourite for the G1 Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

The Chris Waller-trained Unforgotten, who beat her male counterparts in the Group Two Phar Lap Stakes (1500m) on March 17 is the $4.60 favourite with the TAB.

Luvaluva from the John Sargent stable, took a more traditional route to Saturday's 2000m-race for three-year-old fillies, beating Torvill to win the Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) on March 16.

She is at $5 in the opening market 'with Group One winners Alizee and Aloisia next at $6 after Monday's 17 nominations.

Alizee won the Flight Stakes in the spring before running third in the Thousand Guineas at Caulfield won by Aloisia.

Bring Me Roses and Danzdanzdance are both at $8 and have also performed well against the males.

The Tony McEvoy-trained Bring Me Roses ran third in the Australian Guineas while Danzdanzdance, trained by Chris Gibbs, was third in the New Zealand Derby.

Torvill, second to Shoals in the Group One Surround Stakes and second again at Kembla Grange, is in a group at $11.

The Clarry Conners-trained filly is also entered for the Group Two Emancipation Stakes (1500m) on Saturday for which Coolmore Classic winner Daysee Doom is the $3.50 favourite.