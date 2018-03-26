Hasan has dual Cup options for Shoreham

Trainer Saab Hasan is considering backing Shoreham up in the Easter Cup at Caulfield.

Trainer Saab Hasan will weigh up weekend options at Caulfield and Stawell for Shoreham.

The eight-year-old finished third over 2000m at the Mornington metropolitan meeting on Saturday, his first outing for seven weeks.

Hasan said the gelding raced fresh and was forced into the role of pacemaker and the tactics would have been different if he had known knew the gelding would be the leader.

Hasan was pleased with the performance and said Shoreham had recovered well from the run.

"I would have got going 700 (metres) out but I couldn't do that on this occasion because he wasn't fully wound up, but he battled on well," Hasan said.

"I'm 50-50 whether to run him in Easter Cup on Saturday or go to the Stawell Cup on Sunday.

"I rode him myself this morning and I was very impressed with the way the horse has pulled up so I'll make that decision in the next 48 hours."

Hasan said Saturday's Group Three Easter Cup would be a good race to win but also acknowledged Sunday's Stawell Cup may prove a little easier.

Shoreham has run in the Easter Cup twice, finishing fifth in 2014 and third behind Sertorius the following year.

"I know the Easter Cup is more money but I don't want to be running third or fourth," Hasan said.

"I'd like to be winning it if I was going to run. The Stawell Cup might be weaker and it would be a chance to see him win again."

Shoreham is one of 19 nominations for the 2000m-Group Three race at Caulfield.

The Robbie Laing-trained Double Bluff, a placegetter in the race last year behind Observational and Second Bullet, is likely to be saved for the Chairman's Quality at Randwick on Saturday week on his way to the Sydney Cup on April 14.