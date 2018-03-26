Redzel wins trial ahead of TJ Smith

Star sprinter Redzel has tuned up for his tilt at the TJ Smith Stakes with a stylish three-length win in a Randwick barrier trial.

With race jockey Kerrin McEvoy aboard, Redzel took the lead early and was given a searching hit-out with Lanciato closest to him at the end of the 1000 metres.

The trial was one of three run on the re-laid Kensington track on Monday.

Redzel is the TAB's $2.50 favourite for the $2.5 million TJ Smith (1200m) which will be run at Randwick for the first time in four years without three-time winner Chautauqua on April 7.

Chautauqua is in the spelling paddock with doubts on his future after his refusal to jump out of the barriers in four trials.

Saturday's Group One Galaxy winner In Her Time is the $5 second favourite for the TJ Smith.

Redzel's co-trainer Peter Snowden said the five-year-old would be have one or two more solid gallops in the next two weeks.

The winner of the $10 million Everest and Group One Darley Classic in the spring, Redzel went down to Redkirk Warrior by a short head in the Lightning Stakes on February 17.

He was back to his winning ways at his next start in the Group Two Challenge Stakes.