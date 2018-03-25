Sean Cormack back in great form

Much-travelled jockey Sean Cormack believes he has found a permanent home after riding his first metropolitan Saturday double since returning to Queensland.

Comeback jockey, former South African Sean Cormack, believes he has found his niche in Queensland.

South African-born Cormack was the stable jockey for the late Bruce McLachlan at the Sunshine Coast in 2008.

Cormack has since ridden in Singapore and South Africa and recently returned to race riding after overcoming what he described as a medical issue which kept him out of the saddle for two years.

He returned to full time riding on the Sunshine Coast last month and has ridden seven winners in the past 11 days.

Cormack rode a double at the Doomben midweek meeting on March 14 and followed that with a double on Bodega Negra and Trommelschlagen at Doomben on Saturda.

He backed that up with a win on his only ride, Foxy Affair, at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

"It has naturally taken a while to get back to full fitness. But I am really enjoying things and I have a few mates in the jockeys room so it feels like home now," Cormack said.

"We love the Sunshine Coast where I am based and the trainers are starting to use me a bit,"

Other South African born riders Jeff Lloyd and Robbie Fradd are leading the Brisbane metropolitan premiership.

Cormack has won Group One races in South Africa and major Cup races in Singapore.