She Will Reign to run in Arrowfield Sprint

She Will Reign will return to racing against her own age group after a disastrous trip to Melbourne for the William Reid Stakes.

She Will Reign will return to racing her fellow three-year-olds after a luckless campaign so far.

The 2017 Golden Slipper winner finished eighth in Friday night's 1200m Group One race at Moonee Valley where she beat open age sprinters in September in the Moir Stakes.

Trainer Gary Portelli said the three-year-old would return to Sydney to be prepared for the $600,000 Group Two Arrowfield Sprint during The Championships at Randwick on April 14.

"She didn't get any peace and she got held up on the rail," Portelli said.

"She came through the race well and we'll bring her back to three-year-old company in the Arrowfield Sprint.

"Not much has gone right at her past couple."

Ben Melham had signalled his desire to lead on the filly in the William Reid but she was never closer than fourth with the winner Hellbent swooping from back in the field.

At her previous start in the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield, She Will Reign came out of the barrier awkwardly and was forced to make a wide run, finishing 10th behind Russian Revolution.

The Portelli stable also had no luck with Secret Lady in Saturday's latest edition of the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill won by the Hawkes Racing-trained Estijaab.

The filly finished 11th, just under five lengths from the winner,.

"They pay $50,000 for 10th and we've finished 11th," Portelli said.

"That about sums things up."