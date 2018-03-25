Speedy prize for fast race at Gold Coast

The Gold Coast Turf Club hopes to attract speed horses from around Australia by offering an unusual prize for the wining trainer of its Bat Out Of Hell race.

The club will give the winning trainer a Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle as a prize.

The Bat Out Of Hell is run over 900 metres and has been the unofficial speed championship for Queensland and northern NSW horses for more than a decade.

The race is usually run at the Magic Millions carnival in January but this year has been switched to Hollindale Stakes day on May 5.

GCTC chief executive Steve Lines said it the club hoped to attract trainers from around Australia with their best speed horses.

"I told Chris Waller about it recently and he was very interested. I don't know if Australia's leading trainer wants to get around on a Fat Boy but I am sure some of his staff might," Lines said.

Lines said the May 5 meeting had lost one of its traditional features, the Gold Coast Bracelet, a major lead-up to the Queensland Oaks.

"The Bracelet has gone to Doomben just for this year so this promotion can help boost the overall program by hopefully strengthening the Bat Out Of Hell," he said.