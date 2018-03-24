Two jockeys suspended from Guineas

New Zealand jockey Jason Waddell and Victorian John Allen have been suspended for incidents in the Rosehill Guineas.

Waddell lost second place in Saturday's Group One race on NZ Derby winner Vin De Dance on protest from fourth-placed Furore's jockey Brenton Avdullah for interference in the straight.

Vin De Dance was demoted to fourth and Furore promoted to third behind Tangled, who moved up to second behind D'Argento.

Allen was outed for shifting out during the race on Cliff's Edge, who led before running fifth.

Waddell will begin his six-meeting ban immediately and be back in time to ride Vin De Dance in the Australian Derby on April 7.

Allen will begin his nine-meeting suspension on April 3 and return on April 20.