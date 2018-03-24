Tony McEvoy proud of Golden Slipper duo

Tony McEvoy was philosophical after Sunlight succumbed to a rival filly she had beaten in the lead-up to the Golden Slipper.

McEvoy secured both minor placings in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill, some consolation after Estijaab avenged a narrow loss to Sunlight in the Group Two Silver Slipper Stakes last month.

McEvoy regretted jockey Luke Currie not being able to find a better position on the 1200m trip before finishing third behind stablemate Oohood.

"I thought we just ended a spot further back. I just wish we'd have been a spot closer. She tried very hard and just wasn't good enough on the day," he said.

While Sunlight, who jumped as the second elect to Written By, was expected to feature prominently, Oohood defied odds of $17 to claim second, a long head shy of Estijaab.

"She was super, wasn't she? I think that just confirmed how well she's been running without luck in Melbourne," McEvoy said.

Oohood has finished either second or third in her five career starts, and will have an opportunity to break her maiden in the Group One $1 million Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on April 7.

McEvoy said Sunlight, who finished 1-1/4 lengths behind Oohood, would head for a well-earned break.

"I think she's done an amazing job. She ran her heart out again for us," he said.