Think Bleue takes out G3 Alexandra Stakes

Trainer Darren Weir notched his 100th Melbourne metropolitan winner for the season when the heavily backed Think Bleue won a stakes race at Moonee Valley.

Think Bleue's win in the Group Three Alexandra Stakes was the second leg of a double for Weir at Moonee Valley's final night meeting of the season.

Ridden by Damian Lane, Think Bleue was backed from $6.50 to $4.20 in beating Harmattan ($11) by a head with Hardly Surprising ($26) two lengths away third.

Weir has always held the three-year-old filly in high regard.

A winner at Caulfield in February, Think Bleue finished strongly at Sandown last start when second over 1600m after giving away a big start.

"I like the way she ran through the line at Sandown," Weir said.

"I thought tonight she might have been a pair or two closer in the run, but it was an great ride from Damian."

Weir said Think Bleue was beautifully bred and Friday night's black-type victory was important for her future as a broodmare.

He said he would now look further afield suggesting the Australasian Oaks in Adelaide in May could be a suitable assignment.

"She'll run 2000 metres for sure and get out beyond that trip," Weir said.

"The logical path for her would be to go the Adelaide path, step her up to 1800 (metres) now and then out to 2000 metres."