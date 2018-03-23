Neil Werrett appointed to VRC Board

One of the owners of unbeaten mare Black Caviar has been appointed to the board of the Victoria Racing Club.

Successful owner and racing enthusiast Neil Werrett fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Neil Wilson as VRC chief executive.

VRC chairman Amanda Elliott said Werrett brought a wealth of experience to the board.

"He is a very prominent figure in the racing industry," Elliott said in a statement.

"His ownership interest of Black Caviar and other wonderful horses is well known.

"Perhaps less well known is his extensive experience in business and real estate.

"Neil will be a great asset to the VRC Board, bringing racing acumen and extensive business experience in both Australia and globally."

Werrett is chief executive of Galileo Group and director of Sakura Real Estate Funds Management.

He holds ownership interests in many thoroughbreds including Golden Slipper contenders Performer and Sandbar.

He is also a part-owner of Vinery Stud in the NSW Hunter Valley.